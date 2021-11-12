Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 2646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.28.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

