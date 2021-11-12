WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised WELL Health Technologies to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

