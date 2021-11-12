Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,443. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Delcath Systems worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

