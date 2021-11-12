Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Shares of LON FSTA traded down GBX 20.78 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 649.23 ($8.48). 16,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,645. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £400.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 715.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 804.49.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

