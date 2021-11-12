William Blair Weighs in on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

CSII opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

