Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

LON MANO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 291 ($3.80). 35,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.79 million and a P/E ratio of 22.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Manolete Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

