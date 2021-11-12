Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,633 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

ULTA stock opened at $395.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.41 and a 200-day moving average of $354.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.62 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

