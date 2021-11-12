Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

