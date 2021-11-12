Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

