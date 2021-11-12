DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

