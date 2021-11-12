Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,353 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.