ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITHXU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,505,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $10.01 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.