Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $334,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -175.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

