Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

