The Gap, Inc. (GPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 26th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 64.9% over the last three years. The Gap has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Gap to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The Gap has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.