Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

