Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $26.47 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

