Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORG. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $32.54 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

