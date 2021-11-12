Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.
Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $32.54 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.