IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.73) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81 shares of company stock valued at $45,234.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

