Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $991.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

