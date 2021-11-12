LINK Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $5.14 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $186.63 or 0.00293077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 88,378,000.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.