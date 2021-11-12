Morgan Stanley Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $29.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock valued at $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.