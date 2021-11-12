Bigbom (BBO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46,086.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 85.3% higher against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a total market cap of $289,088.53 and approximately $46,086.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

