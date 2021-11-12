Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$255.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$262.00 to C$255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $168.77 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $189.02.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

