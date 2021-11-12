Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.93.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of -0.26.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.