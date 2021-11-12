Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUCOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

