ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

IO stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.