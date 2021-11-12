GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.71. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

