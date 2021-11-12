EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

