Raymond James Increases BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $43.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

BRP stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

