YAM V3 Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $10.75 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

