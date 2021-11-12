Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 295,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

