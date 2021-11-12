5,411 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,456 shares of company stock worth $14,010,630. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $645.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

