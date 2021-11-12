Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $3.25 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,695. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

