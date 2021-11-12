Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 10.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.79. 15,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 338,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

