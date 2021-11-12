Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,510,336 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 85.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510,336 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.64 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

