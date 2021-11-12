Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,472.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,391.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,390.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

