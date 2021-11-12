Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STER shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

STER stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

