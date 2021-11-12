Oppenheimer Comments on AppHarvest, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

APPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of APPH opened at $6.89 on Friday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.