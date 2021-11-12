Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for N-able Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NABL)

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for N-able in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NABL opened at $13.11 on Friday. N-able has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $621,625,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $25,590,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $19,344,000. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $15,387,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $4,219,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

