CIBC Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Intact Financial stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.84 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

