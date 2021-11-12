Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.