PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

MPGPF opened at $9.46 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

