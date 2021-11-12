Symbol Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.83 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $5.83 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

