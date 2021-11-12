Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $382.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $269.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.35 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

