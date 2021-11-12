LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.61 ($168.95).

FRA:LEG opened at €126.30 ($148.59) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €128.37 and a 200 day moving average of €126.35. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

