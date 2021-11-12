Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA opened at €78.58 ($92.45) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €59.14 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.