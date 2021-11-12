Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of SZG opened at €32.28 ($37.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.82. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

