Woodline Partners LP Sells 1,983,615 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,983,615 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Aptose Biosciences worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,623 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

