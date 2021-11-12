Woodline Partners LP Buys New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on GigCapital4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.